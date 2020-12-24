PopVultures Podcast: 2020's pop culture milestones and mishaps

#PopVultures Ep 38: 2020's Pop Culture Milestones & Mishaps

34:49 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

It's been an unprecedented year of viruses, face masks and Zoom calls, but nevertheless, pop culture soldiers on. The #PopVultures Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo pay tribute to some of this year's dearly departed stars before recapping the biggest and wildest celebrity stories of 2020.

Remember the epic takedown of Taiwanese singer Show Lo or the cringeworthy Imagine video led by Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot? What about Ellen DeGeneres' fall from grace after her talk show was exposed as a toxic workplace? And what will become of local YouTuber Dee Kosh? On the bright side, it's been a strong year for South Korea, with Bong Joon-ho's Parasite sweeping the Oscars, as well as BTS and Blackpink dominating our playlists.

The #PopVultures also run through some of their favourite pop culture products that got them through a difficult year - from Stefanie Sun's surprise online concert to Arashi's last hurrah before their indefinite hiatus - and discuss what they're most looking forward to in 2021.

Listen to the episodes Sam Jo and Jan referenced here:

https://str.sg/JRxh (Show Lo and Grace Chow's ugly break-up - will the Show be able to go on? : #PopVultures Ep 26)

https://str.sg/JRx7 (Cancel culture and celebrities: #PopVultures Ep 30)

https://str.sg/JRx8 (The Tea on Dee Kosh: #PopVultures Ep 31)

https://str.sg/JRxB (Parasite and plagiarism controversies in film, TV and music: #Pop Vultures Ep 21)

https://str.sg/JRx2 (Stefanie Sun and the 2000 Mandopop scene!: Pop Vultures Ep 29)

https://str.sg/JRx6 (Cardi B's coronavirus rant, Gal Gadot's cringy Imagine, JJ Lin's free concert and more: #PopVultures Ep 24)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read her stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp