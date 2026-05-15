Popular New Zealand womenswear brand Glassons to open first Singapore pop-up store in May

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SINGAPORE - Singaporeans obsessed with viral fits are in luck as cult favourite New Zealand fashion brand Glassons is set to open its first pop-up store here in May.

The retailer, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, said on its website that it will open Glassons Garden, a pop-up store and concept cafe, at Maison Garden in Dempsey Road on May 23.

“Something exciting is blooming... Can you guess where our next pop up is?” the brand wrote on Instagram on May 15 alongside photos and videos of the Singapore skyline.

Glassons has not revealed how long the pop-up will run.

According to the brand, customers will be able to “touch, try and style” pieces from its collection. Visitors are required to register on its website before attending.

Founded in 1918 in Christchurch, New Zealand, by JH Glasson , Glassons is a women’s fashion retailer known for its affordable and trendy clothing, including swimwear.

The brand has gained viral attention for pieces worn by American singer Olivia Rodrigo, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Australian model and television host Rebecca Judd.

Glassons has also collaborated with Singapore influencers Adeline Teo, Clara Hong and Chloe Liem.

It has 76 stores, including 41 in Australia and 35 in New Zealand.

The Straits Times has reached out to Glassons for more information.