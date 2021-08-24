Playing detective in the heart of Chinatown

Young millennials like me do not hang out in Chinatown.

Unless I count wining and dining at Ann Siang Hill, Tanjong Pagar, Keong Saik Road and Telok Ayer. They make up four of the five Chinatown precincts anyway.

But when it comes to the fifth precinct Kreta Ayer - located in the heart of the historic district - my memories are hazy.

Since my childhood excursions, I have been in the area only for the occasional meal at Hong Lim Food Centre.

One Sunday afternoon, I get reacquainted with the district by taking part in the Chinatown Puzzle Hunt. It was launched last month by Monster Day Tours in collaboration with local game design company Ransack.

The 21/2-hour hunt, called The King's Feast, combines an outdoor escape-room experience with a real-life role-playing game.

Participants play detective and solve a number of puzzles with clues that engage with their surroundings as they move around Chinatown.

I am no Sherlock Holmes, so I drag along a friend who possesses astute problem-solving skills.

At 2pm, we meet game master Basirun Mansor at Chinatown MRT station, where he gives us a quick briefing and reveals the hunt's narrative: The Toast King has lost his memory in a freak sun-tanning accident and cannot recall the password to his prized treasure chest.

Thankfully, he has encrypted his password into hawker food-related puzzles strewn around Chinatown and it is now up to us to retrieve it.

We are handed a game kit comprising a map, a handbook and other nifty tools like a marker and hint cards.

CHINATOWN PUZZLE HUNT: THE KING'S FEAST WHAT A gamified tour of Chinatown, conducted by Monster Day Tours, in collaboration with local game design company Ransack, with a focus on Singapore's heritage and hawker culture. ADMISSION Until Aug 30, there is a National Day promotion at $56 for two persons. The usual price is $80 a person. SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are accepted. INFO Tour runs for 21/2 hours, on weekends at 11am and 2pm. Private tours are also available. Book your tour at monsterdaytours.com/chinatown-puzzle-hunt. Contact the company for alternative arrangements at info@monsterdaytours.com.

The instructions are simple: Explore Chinatown, complete the puzzles and have fun - in the next two hours.

Mr Basirun, 30, does not join us, but says it is definitely possible to complete the hunt in less than the designated time. His tip? Don't overthink the clues.

We respond with nervous laughter.

Plotted out on the map are nine locations, each with a puzzle. We quickly find out the puzzles are of varying levels of difficulty.

The easier ones have clues hidden in plain sight - on buildings and walls - while the ones that really test our analytical skills involve unscrambling words and re-interpreting riddles.

So we wander from Upper Cross Street to Sago Street, stopping at different sites to scrutinise the architecture, colours, shapes and signs.

Our route brings us to familiar places such as hawker centres and hidden corners, like a vibrant mural tucked discreetly in a back alley.

By the time we reach our final location - a prominent temple in the district - the afternoon sun and all the walking have sapped our energy, and only our competitive spirit is keeping us in the game.

But between doing exactly as we were warned not to - overthinking - and peering at the temple's design for more clues, we take a whopping 20 minutes to figure out the last problem.

Though we complete the hunt in about two hours, a nagging voice in our heads says we could have done better. How Singaporean of us.

Mr Basirun, who has been with Monster Day Tours for 31/2 years, later says that the pandemic has pushed the company to adapt in order to keep the business going.

They shifted their focus to innovative tour experiences like this one, which locals can also enjoy while rediscovering Singapore.

I feel that tourists looking for ways to explore Singapore with a twist will likely appreciate the concept.

Because I did the hunt during phase two (heightened alert) last month - when social gatherings were limited to two people and dining in was banned - the area was quiet.

But that way, I got to appreciate the district's cultural and architectural details - such as its lantern-lined streets and colourful heritage shophouses from the 1840s - in peace.

But to attract younger locals to Chinatown for its culture and heritage, Monster Day Tours may have to up its game with more appealing activities.

Perhaps a gamified tour of bars in Chinatown or art galleries around Rochor?

Throwing in a couple of cocktails or an art-jamming session for those who complete the challenges would be a bonus.

• Eating Air is an occasional series on local tours. For more stories on exploring Singapore, go to str.sg/sg-go-where.