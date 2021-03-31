Plans for ascent

Mountaineers in Kathmandu, Nepal, prepare gear (above) and pack rations for the upcoming Everest climbing season, as the world's tallest peak reopens next month after a year of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 300 climbers from around the globe are expected to scale the mountain, which measures almost 8,850m, under pandemic restrictions, which include a one-week quarantine as well as a certificate showing the climber has tested negative for Covid-19.

PHOTO: REUTERS