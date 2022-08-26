Pillow cheeks and duck lips: Tell-tale signs of too much dermal filler

When too much dermal fillers can backfire

When it comes to fillers, Dr Lim says his patients often ask for a more natural look. “They want improvements that are slight and not drastic, with no tell-tale signs of cosmetic interventions.”

However, even with that in mind, overuse of dermal fillers can happen and can result in Facial Overfilled Syndrome (FOS), a commonly seen but rarely discussed side effect of dermal filler use.

Overfilling the face with injectables can result in an unnatural look. It is often characterised by exaggerated facial features such as “pillow face” – a round and swollen-looking face accompanied by sunken or “sunset” eyes – and protruding “duck lips”.

“Some patients have unrealistic expectations and believe that by injecting more, the fillers would last longer,” explains Dr Lim. “Other times, overfilling could be due to repeated injections of fillers into the same area, which could lead to Facial Overfilled Syndrome.”

For example, HA Fillers have an average lifespan of about one year. Sometimes, when patients choose to inject the fillers again before the one year is up, it can lead to accumulation of filler material over time.

Other reasons for FOS include poor filler choice – injecting a static filler too superficially such that it shows up on expression – poor filler placement or relying on just fillers alone to treat ageing instead of choosing a combination of anti-ageing treatments. Studies have shown that certain areas of the face when injected with filler yield better lifting results than others. Therefore, precise filler injections help save patients from being overfilled.

Some patients also think all their facial lines can be erased by increasing the amount of fillers in their face. Dr Lim adds that he has had to turn away patients who request for treatments in places on the face that would result in an unnatural look such as the forehead. Horizontal forehead lines can be better addressed with subtle Botox use rather than fillers to “stretch” out the lines, explains Dr Lim.

“Aesthetic medicine is a combination of artistry and medical science. The role of the physician is to educate patients about appropriate aesthetic outcomes, and the pros and cons of choosing such a treatment option,” he adds.

That is why he says it is important to do your research and find out which doctor is for you and is aligned with your aesthetic goals.

Dr Lim says: “Fillers are not a one-size-fits-all solution. There should be a limit to the amount of filler that can be placed in a certain location and depth of the face. This is based on expert recommendation to reduce risk of unnatural results and complications. It is imperative to combine fillers with other treatments for lifting like Potenza or Cynosure 5D for the most natural results.”