Picture perfect

It is no child's play for a small but passionate group of photographers as they create sets to take elaborate shots of their toys

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a quiet stairwell outside a flat in Pasir Ris, Mr Sunny Ang holds a compressed air duster bottle - commonly used to clean keyboards.

In front of him are a few tablespoons' worth of baking soda, precariously balanced on a tiny upturned gardening pot, a slab of styrofoam, some cardboard pieces painted white and three toy figurines.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 26, 2022, with the headline Picture perfect. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top