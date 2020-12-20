Picnics go fancy and catered

Picnics have a free-and-easy reputation belied by the amount of prep work they require.

While there may be Marie Kondo picnickers who each carries a lone hotdog to the beach in a joyless group of five (soon to be eight), most people fret over how many types of sandwiches to make; if the mayonnaise will go bad; or whether to take along fried rice or bee hoon.

Enter the catered picnic - the fancier, the better.

The picnic, preferably tailored for the Gram, has been having a pandemic moment.

Companies that provide picnics - such as Picneeds, Love4picnic & Glamping Associate and Pie in the Sky Picnics - have seen a rise in demand for their services in recent months, compared with pre-Covid-19 times.

Like many local tours, the demand is driven by the coronavirus-induced cabin fever that has grown since borders closed.

Many customers want catered picnics for special occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries, the firms report.

Besides, eating outdoors is innately socially distanced, with alfresco groups preferring to stick to their own clump of shady trees.

The picnic providers have lots to offer, such as nibbles or candle-lit meals, wine on ice, picnic mats, fairy lights, helium balloons and tepees.

Prices can range from about $80 to $300, and clients can add extras like professional photography services.

The food can be eclectic: camembert with pistachios; pizza and pasta; or local hawker food like briyani. Just order and turn up.

But remember to check the weather report for rain.