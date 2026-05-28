Pickleball clinics, workouts with Amotti, K-pop live on stage: This cruise’s 10th year is one to sail for 

Dream Cruises marks its 10th anniversary with new experiences onboard Genting Dream, including fitness workshops led by Physical: 100’s Amotti, performances by KIIRAS, and curated menus by chef Tommie Lee, better known as French Papa. Photo: Dream Cruises

Dream Cruises turns 10 in 2026, and Genting Dream is marking the milestone the only way a flagship should – with a year-long celebration that keeps getting better.

The Celebrate The Dream campaign unfolds across three themed chapters, each bringing fresh entertainment, wellness programmes and exclusive collaborations on board. Think of it less as an anniversary and more as a floating festival with a very long encore.

The first chapter, Founding Dreams, is wrapping up – but not before one final highlight. Chef Tommie Lee, better known as French Papa from Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars 2, has created a special menu with the Genting Dream culinary team, available at The Bistro until July 3.

For thrill-seekers, Genting Dream features a zipline and rope course suspended high above the open sea. Photo: Dream Cruises

From June to August, the focus shifts to movement, sport and fitness in the second chapter. Physical: 100’s Amotti headlines an exclusive Dreamrox – the cruise’s take on Hyrox – workshop during the July 26 to 28 sailing, bringing the kind of high-intensity training that goes well beyond the average gym session.

Elsewhere on board, catch the FIFA World Cup fever with match screenings, or work up a sweat with pickleball clinics, yoga and pilates. Whether you want to train hard, stretch it out or simply burn off the buffet, there’s something to keep you moving from sunrise to late night.

K-pop fans, save the dates: the third and final chapter, Dream Lives On runs from September to December. Girl group KIIRAS takes the stage for live performances on Oct 25 to 27, joined by pop-up photo booths, festive celebrations and themed holiday sailings – keeping the party going right through year’s end.

And from now until October, the Dream Capsule campaign invites guests to drop a personal vacation wish into a glowing sphere in the ship’s lobby – 10 of which will be chosen and turned into reality before the year is out.

More onboard than one sailing can cover

Celebrity collaborations may grab the headlines, but Genting Dream keeps travellers returning with a line-up that rarely slows down. Whether you wish to pack your days from sunrise to midnight or drift from one activity to the next, the ship makes it easy to stay occupied.

Younger guests are well looked after at Little Dreamers Club, where activities for ages two to 12 keep the kids engaged – and parents free to enjoy the ship. Photo: Dream Cruises

Families can hand the young ones aged two to 12 over to the Little Dreamers Club, where games, workshops and activities keep children entertained while parents reclaim a few blissfully uninterrupted hours.

Those chasing thrills will find six waterslides and a zipline suspended 35m above the open sea – the kind of infrastructure that makes earning your sunlounger feel entirely justified.

Come evening, Zouk Beach Club keeps the energy high with pool parties that run late into the night, while Bar 360 pairs world-class whiskies with live music for guests easing into a slower pace.

For a calmer reset, The Spa draws guests in with massages, facials and wellness treatments, while The Boutiques tempt shoppers with international luxury labels and vacation-worthy finds.

The Spa offers massages, facials and wellness treatments for guests looking to unwind at sea. Photo: Dream Cruises

The luxury hotel within the ship

For travellers who prefer their cruise experience to feel more like a stay at a luxury boutique hotel, The Palace offers a quieter, more personalised way to sail – one that begins the moment you arrive at the terminal.

Leave everything to your dedicated butler concierge as they handle everything from boarding arrangements to restaurant reservations, theatre seating and special requests throughout the voyage, allowing you to move through the trip without lifting a finger.

The exclusivity continues throughout the stay. Spacious suites come stocked with premium amenities and welcome minibars, while Penthouses and Villas add thoughtful touches such as fresh flower arrangements.

Guests of The Palace enjoy exclusive spaces and personalised service throughout their sailing – a quieter, more intimate way to cruise. Photo: Dream Cruises

Guests can also dine at The Palace Restaurant, where curated menus and daily Happy Hour drinks elevate the experience, alongside complimentary juices, teas and coffee throughout the day.

Best of all, enjoy priority access to spa appointments, theatre shows and sought-after reservations at the Chef’s Table premium dining experience.

Where it takes you Whether you have a long weekend or a full school holiday to fill, Genting Dream has an itinerary to match. 2-night sailings: Quick escapes

Melaka offers riverside history, cultural landmarks and enough good food to occupy the rest of your day, while Port Klang serves as the gateway to Kuala Lumpur’s fast-moving mix of malls, markets and skyline views. 3-night sailings: Still weekend-friendly

A Penang and Melaka itinerary pairs heritage streets and hawker fare with riverside charm and layered history, while Penang and Port Klang combine old-world rhythm with Kuala Lumpur’s urban pace. Further afield, Phuket delivers white sand, clear waters and nightlife that lasts as long as you want it to, while Redang slows the tempo entirely – crystal-clear waters made for snorkelling and the rare pleasure of having nowhere else to be. 4- to 5-night sailings: Island mode

Ko Samui and Redang make an easy tropical pairing, moving from laid-back island life to calm, clear waters, while Bangkok and Ko Samui combine street food, rooftop bars and serious shopping with a slower island escape. Bali and Lombok, meanwhile, pair the iconic island destination with its quieter, less crowded neighbour.

Whichever itinerary you choose, the hardest part may be deciding whether to spend more time onboard or off it.

Book your Genting Dream cruise at stardreamcruises.com or call 800 852 8188. DBS and POSB cardholders enjoy an additional 5% off.