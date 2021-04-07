Pets' day out

It was a day at the fair for furry pals and more in Tokyo, Japan, at Interpets. Held last weekend, the international fair featured, among other things, fashion accessories (above), model cars as well as living and interior products. Owners also took along their pets as they checked out myriad offerings from workshops to grooming sessions. The fair, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, returned this year as a four-day event.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2021, with the headline 'Pets' day out'. Subscribe
Topics: 