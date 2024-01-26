‘Permanent’ jewellery a hit among more Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – To celebrate their love, more Singaporeans are opting for “permanent” jewellery, typically in the form of matching, claspless bracelets welded around their wrists, say local businesses.
With no clasps, these “forever” bracelets are not meant to be removed, although wearers may attempt to snip them off with a pair of scissors.
Ms Jael Tan, 39, and her husband got a pair of 14K gold permanent bracelets in 2023.
“We have always liked the idea of everyday jewellery for couples. The idea of the bracelets being welded close was also very interesting for us,” the nurse tells The Straits Times.
Besides couples, some family members and friends are also opting for such jewellery.
Mr Augustine Yuen, for example, bought himself and his 61-year-old mother a pair of matching 14K white gold permanent anklets in 2023.
The 30-year-old financial agent says: “My mum and I have always been close and I thought permanent anklets would be a symbolic gesture to immortalise our bond.”
Curious Creatures is one local brand that has been offering permanent jewellery since November 2022. Its co-founder Larissa Tan tells ST that she has seen an “overwhelming response”.
“For at least six months after launching (the collection), our appointments were fully booked, and back then we did not have weekend slots available,” she adds.
The brand has since started offering weekend slots for permanent jewellery welding at its Ion Orchard flagship outlet.
At Singapore-based fine jewellery brand Holly Gray, sales have more than doubled since it offered permanent jewellery in December 2022, says its co-founder Hanya Seah, 30.
She says: “Customers get permanent jewellery for its sentimental value. It’s a contemporary way of symbolising an enduring friendship or relationship.
“They also enjoy the convenience of waking up accessorised, without the hassle of putting on or taking off jewellery.”
The concept of permanent jewellery was popularised in the United States by brands like Catbird in New York in the 2010s.
American celebrities such as Meghan Markle, reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actress Jessica Alba have been seen wearing permanent jewellery.
On TikTok, the hashtag #permanentjewellery boasts more than 63 million views.
Curious Creatures’ Ms Tan says she first came across permanent jewellery in the US in 2018 and saw the potential of offering it in Singapore.
“As someone who rarely removes my bracelets, I was intrigued by this concept. Apart from the idea of a custom-fitted bracelet, the idea of an adult friendship bracelet or a promise bracelet was refreshing for the jewellery landscape,” she says.
Permanent jewellery is usually made of solid 14K gold as it is durable enough to withstand wear and tear, she adds.
Customers can also personalise their custom-fit chains with charms.
Prices for permanent jewellery like a bracelet or anklet are between $115 and $499 at Curious Creatures; additional charms start at $69.
Holly Gray’s Ms Seah says the welding process is painless as jewellers use a leather pad to protect the customers’ skin. The welding takes about a minute.
While permanent jewellery has a growing fanbase here, some people have voiced pragmatic concerns.
“What if we break up?” says Mr Hishamuddin Shafiq, 38, adding that the bracelets also tend to look too feminine for his liking.
The fitness instructor adds: “As a gym coach, I watch people gain or lose mass. The jewellery might not fit well when one’s body transforms.”
Also, some schools have strict rules against students wearing jewellery on campus, says Ms Tan from Curious Creatures, so her permanent jewellery customers must be at least 16 years old.
Some question if wearing permanent jewellery will set off the metal detector when one passes through airport security. Ms Tan says none of her customers have had issues with this.
However, those who are going for X-rays, CT scans, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans or surgical procedures should remove all their jewellery – permanent or not – to eliminate the chances of burn injuries, according to most hospital guidelines.
Sengkang General Hospital’s website says jewellery items may also affect the use of electrical equipment during the surgery.
While the jewellery may be carefully cut off with scissors, Curious Creatures’ Ms Tan says her customers can return to the store to have their bracelets or anklets safely cut off for free.
The jewellery can be re-welded for $10 to $15.