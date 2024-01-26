‘Permanent’ jewellery a hit among more Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – To celebrate their love, more Singaporeans are opting for “permanent” jewellery, typically in the form of matching, claspless bracelets welded around their wrists, say local businesses.

With no clasps, these “forever” bracelets are not meant to be removed, although wearers may attempt to snip them off with a pair of scissors.

Ms Jael Tan, 39, and her husband got a pair of 14K gold permanent bracelets in 2023.

“We have always liked the idea of everyday jewellery for couples. The idea of the bracelets being welded close was also very interesting for us,” the nurse tells The Straits Times.

Besides couples, some family members and friends are also opting for such jewellery.

Mr Augustine Yuen, for example, bought himself and his 61-year-old mother a pair of matching 14K white gold permanent anklets in 2023.

The 30-year-old financial agent says: “My mum and I have always been close and I thought permanent anklets would be a symbolic gesture to immortalise our bond.”

Curious Creatures is one local brand that has been offering permanent jewellery since November 2022. Its co-founder Larissa Tan tells ST that she has seen an “overwhelming response”.

“For at least six months after launching (the collection), our appointments were fully booked, and back then we did not have weekend slots available,” she adds.

The brand has since started offering weekend slots for permanent jewellery welding at its Ion Orchard flagship outlet.

At Singapore-based fine jewellery brand Holly Gray, sales have more than doubled since it offered permanent jewellery in December 2022, says its co-founder Hanya Seah, 30.

She says: “Customers get permanent jewellery for its sentimental value. It’s a contemporary way of symbolising an enduring friendship or relationship.

“They also enjoy the convenience of waking up accessorised, without the hassle of putting on or taking off jewellery.”