Performance bubble

Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel (both above) performing Social Distance Stacks, a work by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert (right), at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany.PHOTO: REUTERS
The piece examines, among other themes, how social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic affects people and the importance of social proximity in a society.PHOTO: REUTERS
For the work, artistes perform in transparent, inflatable and sealable PVC air bubbles.PHOTO: REUTERS
