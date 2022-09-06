People on autism spectrum can be extraordinary workers in their own way

Mr Mark Tan Chuan Wei (left) and Mr Gerald Wong Mo Qi are both employed by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY
Akshita Nanda
Correspondent
SINGAPORE – Beyond South Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), several companies in Singapore have employees on the autism spectrum and find that they do well in various roles. A study released last month even finds that such companies appear to have a competitive advantage because of the drive to remove barriers at the workplace.

However, more can be done to understand people on the spectrum and include them at the workplace, according to the non-profit Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), or ARC. The group has helped place nearly 400 persons on the spectrum in employment since 2012..

