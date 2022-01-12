Pedal power

With pandemic restrictions taking time to ease, many have turned to cycling to connect with one another and seek new experiences

Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

More Singaporeans took up cycling during the pandemic, using the activity as a way to exercise, bond with loved ones and manage their mental health.

People began saddling up and riding around the island as an antidote to work-from-home blues or as an alternative holiday activity.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2022, with the headline Pedal power. Subscribe