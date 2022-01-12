More Singaporeans took up cycling during the pandemic, using the activity as a way to exercise, bond with loved ones and manage their mental health.
People began saddling up and riding around the island as an antidote to work-from-home blues or as an alternative holiday activity.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2022, with the headline Pedal power. Subscribe