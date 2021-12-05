Peachy places to propose

In a pandemic-free world, Mr Azri Masran, 29, would have proposed to Ms Nadia Shariff, 25, at a Disneyland theme park. Perhaps in Tokyo Disneyland, with Cinderella Castle as a backdrop.

"She's a Disney lover and would have loved a 'princessy' location, somewhere dreamy and romantic," says Mr Azri, a UX writer and researcher. Ms Nadia is an engineer.