Party like a patriot

National Day has always been a popular occasion for families and friends to celebrate together. However, it has to be a muted affair this year with dining in at eateries banned and each home limited to two visitors a day.

But do not let the restrictions dampen your spirit for Singapore’s 56th birthday. You can still throw a jolly party at home. In fact, why not go all out and have a celebration in red and white, from the table setting to food to drinks? The Straits Times shows you how.