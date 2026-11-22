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People playing with rescue dogs at Puppy Yoga on Nodeul Island in Seoul. Since launching in May, the programme has been held once a month.

SEOUL – Sometimes, what dogs offer people is much greater than what people can offer them.

Rows of yoga mats are laid out neatly, but soon a dozen puppies bring some mischief to the scene as they run over the mats and crawl under yogis’ legs. Most participants have stopped following the instructor. Some pause to pet the dogs, while others offer their laps to the curious visitors. Everyone is smiling.

“I’m used to doing yoga on my own,” the instructor joked midway through the class.

For around 70 minutes, participants at Puppy Yoga, organised by Puppy Connect, alternate between yoga and spending time with rescue dogs. The programme brings together people seeking relaxation and wellness with dogs looking for homes, offering an opportunity for the two to connect.

As the class proceeds, dogs wander around to sniff their surroundings, get acquainted with participants and search for hidden treats. Each dog wears a name tag, allowing participants to call them by name and remember them.

While many puppies eagerly approach participants, a few take time to adjust to what they see outside their shelters. Bada, one of the dogs at the session, initially whimpered, seemingly scared to see so many people. After one participant held the dog and petted her, the whimpering stopped, and Bada settled in her arms.

Since launching in May, Puppy Yoga has been held once a month. Its first outdoor session, held on Nodeul Island in Seoul on Nov 7, brought together 16 participants and around 20 rescue dogs from participating organisations such as PawMotion, Dorothy Rescue, Knock Dog and Heangdongsa Rescue.

Kim Jina, who oversees the programme, first encountered puppy yoga during a visit to New York last fall. Although the class she attended did not involve rescue dogs, the experience inspired her to do something more.

The idea was realised after she returned to South Korea and encountered a frightened puppy hiding in a corner whenever people approached, while volunteering at an animal shelter. Kim thought about what good, positive interactions with people could do for dogs, particularly those with limited chances to socialise.

Kim said the programme’s goal is to give every living being a moment of happiness.

“I wanted participants to experience happiness through yoga and by watching dogs that live in the moment, while allowing dogs to experience a kinder world and meet people,” she said.

Dogs looking for a treat in a participant’s hand at Puppy Yoga on Nodeul Island. PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

For Kim, yoga and dogs share an essential quality: Both encourage people to focus on the present. Yoga involves practising mindfulness and keeping the mind from wandering to the past or the future, while dogs naturally live in the moment.

“Participants relax through yoga, looking at puppies that live in the moment and experiencing happiness, while puppies get to experience a warm world and meet kind people,” Kim said.

Beyond offering a moment of relaxation, the programme also aims to change how people perceive rescue dogs.

In South Korea, more rescue dogs are either euthanised or die in shelters than are adopted or returned to their families.

According to Paw in Hand, an animal rescue and adoption network that compiles records from local animal shelters nationwide and the government’s Animal Protection Management System, 94,469 animals were reported as rescued in 2025. Among them, some 45,654 animals, including cats and dogs , were reported as euthanised or dead, accounting for 48 % of the total. That amounts to roughly 125 animals a day.

From January to October 2026, 26,755 animals of the 73,101 animals reported at shelters died or were euthanised. Only 27% of the animals were adopted during the same period. These figures include only cases reported by registered shelters.

Kim hopes Puppy Yoga will encourage people to see how much happiness dogs bring into lives and consider adopting from shelters when looking for a companion dog.

“Instead of simply seeing them as abandoned dogs that need help, I hope more people will recognise them as individuals with unique charms that can bring happiness and joy,” said Kim.

“I hope they are happy now, but I hope they will have an even happier life ahead,” said Goh Won-jung, 27, as she petted two dogs at once, one with each hand.

Kim added that raising a dog requires responsibility, effort, patience and devotion, and that prospective owners should carefully consider the commitment before making a decision.

“If I could, I would take them all home,” said participant Lee Na-eun. “Because so many people use Instagram and YouTube, giving more exposure to these dogs would give them better chances to find a family.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK