Ox-picious time

TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys (above) in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a festival in Harbin, China; and a panda enclosure in Wenchuan in China's Sichuan province.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS