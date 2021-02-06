Ox-picious time

TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys (above) in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys (above) in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a festival in Harbin, China; and a panda enclosure in Wenchuan in China's Sichuan province.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations (above) in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations (above) in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a festival in Harbin, China; and a panda enclosure in Wenchuan in China's Sichuan province.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a fe
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a festival in Harbin, China (above); and a panda enclosure in Wenchuan in China's Sichuan province.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a fe
TIME TO CELEBRATE: With the Chinese Year of the Ox around the corner, the animal is getting plenty of attention - from ox-inspired stuffed toys in Chinatown, Singapore; and decorations in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan; to ice sculptures at a festival in Harbin, China; and a panda enclosure (above) in Wenchuan in China's Sichuan province.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2021, with the headline 'Ox-picious time'. Subscribe
Topics: 