Out of Africa

HISTORY BEHIND THE MASKS: French gallerist Robert Vallois' private collection of Lega masks comprises about 800 masks, statuettes and other items from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

ACQUIRING AND RETURNING ANTIQUES: This year, Paris-based art collector Vallois and a group of his fellow art dealers donated 27 artefacts to Benin, West Africa. The items are now part of the collection of the Petit Musee de la Recade in Cotonou, a museum Mr Vallois and his contemporaries helped to found.

MORE WORK TO DO: French President Emmanuel Macron pledged in a historic 2017 speech to return heritage works procured from France's former African colonies, but has since faced some criticism for slow progress on the issue. Mr Vallois says there is still a lot of work to do regarding restitution.