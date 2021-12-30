BEBE REXHA OPENS UP ABOUT WEIGHT GAIN:American singer Bebe Rexha, who has spoken in the past about embracing her body, opened up about her recent weight gain in an emotional TikTok clip.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays', which I am... ish," said the 32-year-old on Monday.

"I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed."

The Grammy Award-nominated singer of tracks such as I'm A Mess continued: "It's not just about that. I just feel disgusting, you know, like, in my own body."

In recent months, her issues with her body image have led her to take a break from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin. And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post."

The tearful singer added: "I don't know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

Her fans have rallied in the comments section to encourage her, including TikTok star Olivia Ponton, who said: "Numbers are just numbers, please don't let them take a toll on your mental health. You are absolutely stunning on the inside and out. You got this."