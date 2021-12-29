ALL THEY WANT TO HEAR DURING CHRISTMAS: Singer Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You has hit one billion streams on Spotify and, as a reward, she got to meet Santa Claus.

In a Christmas Day post last Saturday, the 52-year-old star shared a series of festive photos, one of which showed her with Santa and a plaque from Spotify. Other photos featured her two kids as well as her boyfriend, dance choreographer Bryan Tanaka, 38, with all of them in chequered pyjamas.

Her 1994 song, which has become a modern Christmas classic, also topped Billboard's Hot 100 charts for the third year running over the holidays.

The unprecedented achievement makes Carey the first artiste to have the same song at No. 1 on the chart three separate times, according to Billboard.

A Yahoo report last Friday stated that she earns at least 1 US cent (1.5 Singapore cents) every time the song plays, according to music data analytics firm MRC Data. It said she made US$1.7 million from streams of her music in 2019, with the figure growing to US$1.9 million last year.

In a separate post, she thanked Spotify and her fans, known as Lambily, and everyone who streamed her song "to add a little bit of festivity to the season". She added: "I truly appreciate each and every one of these one billion streams."