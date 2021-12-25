MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM ALL OF US: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana on their family Christmas card, with their two-year-old son Archie Harrison also making a rare public appearance.

The couple’s six-month-old daughter is named after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the couple wrote on the card, which was released on Thursday.

“Archie made us a ‘mama’ and a ‘papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The photo was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara in the United States this summer. He also shared it on his Instagram page.