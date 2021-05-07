HITTING THE HIGH NOTES: Fans of Fan Bingbing have seen the Chinese actress playing diverse roles from Chinese empress Wu Zetian in television series The Empress Of China (2014 to 2015) to mutant Blink in the movie X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014).

Now, the 39-year-old actress has surprised fans with her good singing voice on social media. A video posted on Weibo on Tuesday showed her singing karaoke before watching the movie Tiger Robbers, a crime comedy starring Ma Li and Song Jia.

Fan, who tagged movie director Li Yu in her post, first sang Taiwanese singer Rene Liu's classic song Later.

Her female companion, who was filming her, praised her for her good vocals. Fan said she could not hear what she was singing as she was wearing headphones.

She then showed two movie tickets for Tiger Robbers in the video, and said she had gone for karaoke first as the movie had not started.

She then proceeded to belt out an emotional rendition of Hong Kong singer Sandy Lam's classic song, At Least I Still Have You. She did not manage to finish the song as her companion reminded her that the movie was starting.

Fan looked to be in good spirits in the video and did not seem to be affected by the recent resurfacing of her tax scandal.

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang made headlines last week for being under probe for tax evasion, leading to comparisons with Fan, who, in 2018 was ordered by the Chinese authorities to cough up more than 880 million yuan (S$181 million) in overdue taxes and fines.

Her acting career has been in limbo since then. She also broke up with her fiance, actor Li Chen, 42, in June 2019.