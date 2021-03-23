MYANMAR ON HER MIND: Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has expressed her support for the people in Myanmar, who are protesting against military rule after the ousting of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup last month.

Last Saturday, she posted on social media two photos of herself doing the three-finger salute, a symbol of anti-junta resistance inspired by The Hunger Games films (2012 to 2015).

The 58-year-old was previously barred from entering Myanmar after she played Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, in the French-English biographical film The Lady (2011).

Saying it “breaks my heart to see Myanmar in turmoil”, Yeoh wrote: “Deciding the fate of a country is a monumental task that must be done through peaceful means; cool tempers and clear heads should and must prevail.”

This is not the first time she is expressing support for the protesters. She has posted photos of herself doing the salute a few times in the wake of the Feb 1 coup.

The former Bond girl will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.