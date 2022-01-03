RETIREMENT RUMOUR: Hip-hop star Jay Park, who stepped down as chief executive officer of his music labels last Friday, has further fuelled talk that he is retiring from show business.

A day after releasing a shocking statement that he would no longer be heading the two labels he founded, AOMG and H1ghr Music, he shut his Instagram account, which had 5.6 million followers.

The America-born star, 34, rebranded himself as a solo singer and rapper after leaving K-pop boy band 2PM in 2010 and is an influential figure in South Korea’s hip-hop and R&B scene.

In his statement, he wrote: “I know this may be shocking to a lot of people, but I will remain as an adviser for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew.”

The former judge on talent show Asia’s Got Talent in 2017 and 2019 added: “I’m not perfect, but I’ve always tried my best and I will continue to try my best.”

His statement was also shared on his Twitter account, which has not been updated since Dec 31.

However, a day before that, he had posted a cryptic message: “If I ever retire or disappear, make sure to miss me.”