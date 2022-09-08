Old heritage houses, new energy

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The September 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – Sometimes, the stars align and the combination of a revered historic brand with a young designer who has his or her finger on the pulse and eye on the future can create explosive, compelling results.

The European fashion capitals are home to a few such thrilling designer-house pairings.

One of the visionary talents reviving heritage brands is Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, who translates Elsa Schiaparelli’s 20th-century Surrealist fantasies through a 21st-century vocabulary of theatricality that is like catnip for the Instagram crowd – resulting in some of the most memorable red-carpet and stage looks for today’s most boldfaced names.

At Courreges, Nicolas di Felice is presenting a new dynamic take on the legacy established by Andre Courreges – one that remixes the founder’s 1960s, Space Age sensibilities with a cool, club-kid spin. The designer – who trained under Nicolas Ghesquiere at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, and Raf Simons at Dior – has retained the clean lines and striking geometric shapes that characterised the founder’s work, but injects inflections that reflect the realities of fashion today. Think A-line minis and sheaths, and boxy vinyl jackets, but accented with graphic cutouts and worn with athletic bandeaus, baseball caps, cropped tees and ribbed knit flared pants.