SINGAPORE – For 17 years, Ms Siti Nur Fadilah did not see a doctor despite enduring increasingly acute period cramps, even after she collapsed from pain in a public toilet at the age of 18 and had to be wheeled out in a wheelchair.

“I thought it was normal because every month I experienced the same thing and my mother thought it was normal too,” the 30-year-old civil servant told The Straits Times.