Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

‘Nobody can dictate what your grief looks like’: How grief literacy can help you through loss

Everyone grieves differently and there is no timeline for recovering from grief.

SINGAPORE – More than two years after her mother’s death, Leong Yoke Leng sometimes cries herself to sleep at night.

“I lost the love of my life,” says the 55-year-old trainer and consultant. She was the primary caregiver to her mother, who died aged 83 in March 2024.