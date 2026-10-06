Straitstimes.com header logo

‘Nobody can dictate what your grief looks like’: How grief literacy can help you through loss

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

There is no single timeline for recovering from grief. People also express grief differently.

Everyone grieves differently and there is no timeline for recovering from grief.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

avatar-alt

Akshita Nanda

  • Grief literacy in Singapore is growing. New educational programmes and community events like the Rites Of Us festival help people talk openly about grief and loss.
  • Experts challenge the popular "five stages of grief" model and say that grief is unique and personal.
  • Practical support and understanding are vital, as grief affects mental and physical health.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – More than two years after her mother’s death, Leong Yoke Leng sometimes cries herself to sleep at night.

“I lost the love of my life,” says the 55-year-old trainer and consultant. She was the primary caregiver to her mother, who died aged 83 in March 2024.

See more on

Living Well

Health and well-being

Mental health

Dying/End-of-life issues

Ageing

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.