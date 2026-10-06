‘Nobody can dictate what your grief looks like’: How grief literacy can help you through loss
- Grief literacy in Singapore is growing. New educational programmes and community events like the Rites Of Us festival help people talk openly about grief and loss.
- Experts challenge the popular "five stages of grief" model and say that grief is unique and personal.
- Practical support and understanding are vital, as grief affects mental and physical health.
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SINGAPORE – More than two years after her mother’s death, Leong Yoke Leng sometimes cries herself to sleep at night.
“I lost the love of my life,” says the 55-year-old trainer and consultant. She was the primary caregiver to her mother, who died aged 83 in March 2024.