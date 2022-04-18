No singing online for South Korean opera star Sumi Jo

South Korean soprano Sumi Jo does not like to sing online.

The Grammy Award-winning opera singer, 59, taught a singing class virtually last year to students from Harvard University in the United States.

It was a disaster, she says.

"It was really hard. The students on the other side, their voices echoed and the images disappeared. I was playing the piano at the same time. The sound was so loud and awkward."

Jo was so put off by the virtual masterclass that she later turned down the chance to be a judge for an online singing competition.

She is excited to perform live again on April 30 at the Esplanade Concert Hall in a concert presented by Altenburg Arts. She will be accompanied by pianist Jeff Cohen, with whom she is currently rehearsing in Portugal.

The concert had to be postponed twice - in 2020 and last year - due to Covid-19 restrictions.

During the pandemic, the singer, who is single, spent time at home with her two rescue dogs, Chanel and Roy. The break was welcome at first, but she soon began to fret about the acoustics of practising at home.

"The first two weeks, I was happy, but afterwards, I didn't feel comfortable. I felt like I should be going to places, performing, teaching," she says. "If I don't sing, I don't know what else I can do."

Born Jo Su-gyeong, she has been training for the spotlight since she was a child. Her mother, who wanted to be an opera singer, signed Jo up for singing lessons when she was six.

The young Jo, however, aspired to be a veterinarian. It was only when she moved to Italy at 19 that she realised she had a talent for opera singing.