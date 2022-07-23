Top Tipples

KRUG'S EXCLUSIVE RICE-AND-CHAMPAGNE PAIRINGS

A respected name among champagne connoisseurs, Krug has offered new prestige champagnes annually since its founding in 1843.

Recently, it launched the 170th expression of its flagship, Krug Grand Cuvee, an ambitious blend of 195 wines from 12 years.

The result is a light, sweet golden sparkling wine that reveals flavours of brioche, honey, citrus fruits and hazelnut, among others.

To celebrate the release, Krug has teamed up with three top restaurants in Singapore to offer exclusive food-and-champagne pairings around a single ingredient - rice.

At Jaan at Swissotel The Stamford, diners who order a glass of the Krug Grand Cuvee 170th edition ($72++) will have the option of swopping out the menu's rice dish for roasted langoustine and truffle rice.

It was specially created by chef Kirk Westaway to pair with the champagne's bright and nutty notes.

Likewise, diners at Hashida in Amoy Street who order a glass of the Krug Grand Cuvee 170th edition can switch to chef Kenjiro Hashida's kinmedai kiritanpo soup, which melds sweet, broth-simmered leeks and aged sea urchin with scorched rice.

Over at Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road, chef Tristin Farmer's abalone rice has been crafted to match the Krug Rose 25th Edition ($100++ a glass), another new release from Krug this month.

The exclusive pairings run until Aug 10. The Krug Grande Cuvee 170th Edition and Krug Rose 25th Edition retail for $355 and $498 respectively at shop.themoomba.com.

COOL OFF WITH HENDRICK'S CUCUMBER LEMONADE STAND

With the recent sweltering weather, a chilled glass of lemonade makes for an inviting drink.

Go for a boozy twist at the Hendrick's Gin's Cucumber Lemonade Stand, a pop-up at Junior The Pocket Bar serving alcoholic slushies, popsicles and lemonade.

The Hendrick's Cucumber Lemonade ($23++) brings together Hendrick's Gin, lemon juice, sugar and soda water, with lemon and cucumber garnishes .

Info: The pop-up runs till Aug 13 at Junior The Pocket Bar, 6 Ann Siang Hill, open from 7pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Go to @hendricksginsea on Instagram and book at str.sg/wENj

CHILL OUT WITH SOMERSBY WATERMELON CIDER

Beat the heat with Somersby Watermelon Cider, which also delivers a light buzz and has 4.5 per cent alcohol by volume. It dials up the refreshing fruity flavour of the classic apple cider and goes well chilled or with ice.

You can also add some frozen berries, grapes or mango cubes to make a fun and fizzy fruit cocktail.

The beverage is available in 320ml cans, with three-can packs retailing at major supermarkets islandwide for $9.90.

Somersby is giving away a cooler bag (until July 31, while stocks last) to anyone who purchases two three-can packs of Somersby Cider, as long as one of the packs is the watermelon flavour.

Info: Check out @SomersbySG on Facebook and Instagram

IMBIBE A LIQUID DINNER AT CLUB 5

Moet Hennessy Diageo Singapore carries some of the world's biggest names in spirits, including Belvedere Vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky, and has teamed up with Club 5 at Parkroyal on Beach Road to showcase these brands in a new five-drink liquid menu inspired by global cuisine.

The concoctions are priced between $20++ and $25++, and the full five-drink menu is $88++.

One of the cocktails is the Turkish-themed Nutella Baklava ($24++), which is anchored by the rich and woody Hennessy VSOP cognac, and rounded out by the sweet and zesty notes of Muyu Chinotto Nero liqueur, Nutella, mint and pistachios.

The Spicy Chai ($22++), on the other hand, takes its cue from India's beloved hot beverage, blending Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky with earthy Muyu Vetiver Gris liqueur and spiced tea.

Info: Club 5, Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road; open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to midnight. For reservations, call 6505-5699, e-mail club5.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com or visit str.sg/wEN2