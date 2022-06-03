Style News

GUCCI TOWN IS OFFICIALLY OPEN

"Welcome to Gucci Town, population infinity."

That is how the luxury fashion house is greeting guests who visit its permanent space in the virtual world.

The digital enclave on online game platform Roblox is set in an oh-so-pretty garden encircled by several buildings, including an exhibition space and a cafe.

Visitors can learn about the house and its heritage through mini-games. There is also a virtual store where players can buy virtual Gucci gear for their Roblox avatar.

The brand's two-week pop-up on Roblox last year attracted more than 20 million players.

GLOW AROUND THE GLOBE WITH CLARINS' NEW POP-UP

Stuck in Singapore for the next few months? Check out Clarins In The City, a mobile truck that allows you to travel the world without having to book a flight ticket.

Instead of a real passport, visitors will be issued a Beauty Passport before embarkation.

They can then visit the world's iconic landmarks, participate in interactive activities (and be rewarded with samples) and flex for the 'Gram.

End the journey with a one-on-one consultation with a Clarins beauty adviser as well as a personalised beauty kit and an ice-cold brew by Hook Coffee.

The truck will be parked at various malls in Singapore across four weekends.

If you want to beat the crowds, pre-register at www.clarins.com.sg/clarins-in-the-city.

You will get an Express Beauty Passport, which allows access to the priority queue, as well as an additional two-piece sample.

CETAPHIL CELEBRATES WITH A FACELIFT

Cetaphil has undergone a facelift to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The dermatological brand has added a derm-approved blend of panthenol (vitamin B5), hydrating glycerin and niacinamide (vitamin B3) to its bestsellers, including its iconic Gentle Skin Cleanser.

The brand has been given an external makeover as well. All Cetaphil products now sport a sleeker and more modern packaging made from recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Under its long-term sustainability effort called the Clear Skies initiative, Cetaphil aims to use 100 per cent renewable electricity in its current factories by this year and become carbon-neutral in its production facilities.

#GIRLBOSS GETS BOOST FROM L'OREAL

The French beauty giant has launched a €25 million (S$36.6 million) investment fund to back female-founded start-ups.

Called Bold, an acronym for Business Opportunities for L'Oreal Development, this initiative "will focus on investment opportunities worldwide across the wider beauty ecosystem, including brands, beauty tech, biotech and green science", according to the L'Oreal group's website.

This is in line with the organisation's commitment to gender equity and narrowing the gender pay gap.

Bold recently acquired a minority stake in Sparty Inc, a personalised beauty start-up based in Tokyo - its first investment in Japan.

Sparty's brands include Medulla, which specialises in Japan's first bespoke hair-care products, and Hotaru Personalized, a customised skin-care range powered by artificial intelligence.