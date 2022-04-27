Cheryl Tay, 38

Vice-president of sales and business development

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 52kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I train at the gym and go for group fitness classes. The group classes alternate between upper-, lower-and full-body sessions. I just started spin classes and do a mix of cardio and resistance training. I train four to five times a week for 50 minutes each time.

DIET: I have three meals and two snacks - such as Greek yogurt, fruits or homemade granola - daily. I usually have a protein smoothie with berries and bananas for breakfast. I am not particular about what I eat for lunch and dinner, but I try to include protein in my meals and avoid empty calories as proper nutrition is important for building muscles.

Yogendran Krishnamurthi, 39

Commercial pilot

HEIGHT 1.76m WEIGHT 68kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I run four times a week, alternating between 5km runs and track interval sessions, with the aim of maintaining a nine-minute timing for 2.4km. I also do callisthenics and gym weight workouts four times a week, targeting different muscle groups each time. Each workout lasts 45 minutes to an hour.

DIET: I usually have two meals a day - brunch or lunch and dinner. Brunch or lunch usually consists of rice and side dishes. Dinner is usually just meat and vegetables. I minimise eating junk food, often substituting chips or fries with nuts. Diet is as important as or even more important than exercise. All the ab exercises did not help me towards my aim of getting a six-pack. The results came quite quickly after I avoided some unhealthy food and managed my diet properly.

