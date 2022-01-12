Tiara Alicia, 22

Freelance personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.61m WEIGHT 61kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I go to the gym three to four times a week to do strength training. I like lifting heavy weights, and I try to incorporate cardio via high-repetition exercises with light weights. I also do sea sports like paddleboarding, sailing and wakeboarding to keep fit.

DIET My diet is largely free and easy. I eat one or two prepared meals a day, but the other meals are less restrictive. I eat everything in moderation, and the most important thing for me is to make sure I get enough protein.

Mohammed Ashraf, 21

Full-time national serviceman

HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 75kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I hit the gym six times a week. I am now in a powerbuilding phase that involves a lot of compound lifts. I run a quick 400m to warm up before every gym session and do an ab workout after.

DIET I try not to restrict my diet, but I count my calories carefully to ensure I am hitting my macronutrients. My daily goals are to take in around 150g of protein a day and about 2,500 calories. I try to avoid fatty foods and I eat a lot of oats, eggs and wholemeal bread and drink protein shakes.