Hot bods

Text and photos by Gin Tay

The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Kelly Chong, 46

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.57m WEIGHT 54kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My fitness journey started more than five years ago. I enjoy strength training and am in the gym at least twice a week. The rest of the time, I jog, swim, play tennis or practise skateboarding. My husband and I believe exercise is an important lifestyle habit. We have tried rollerblading, skateboarding, snowboarding, basketball and stand-up paddling with our kids. Our latest family sport is tennis.

DIET I like protein such as salmon, chicken and beef, and I will say yes to oysters any day. While I see food mostly as nutrition and fuel, I like checking out restaurants. I also enjoy fruit and the occasional cake.

Vincent Tee, 40

Container handling specialist

HEIGHT 1.72m WEIGHT 70kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in 2016 and was told I had to take medicine for the rest of my life, so I decided to do something about my health and started exercising daily. I do cardio, weight training and functional training for about 11/2 hours a session. I rest once a week.

DIET My main sources of carbohydrates are wholemeal bread, bananas and home-cooked spaghetti. For protein, I go for skinless chicken breasts or thighs, eggs and soya milk. I have one cheat day every week when I eat whatever I want. I enjoy a cup of coffee before my workouts and make sure to drink a lot of water to stay hydrated.

