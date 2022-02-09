Maybel Heng, 44

Financial Consultant

HEIGHT 1.53m WEIGHT 43kg

INSTAGRAM @maybel_mama

EXERCISE REGIMEN I have spin classes at least once a week. I also do a core 360 workout under ActiveSG once a week as well as a home workout twice a week, focusing on my abs and arms.

DIET I do not exactly watch my diet. My motto has been "exercise to eat". That being said, I eat in moderation when I indulge in bubble tea, char kway teow and fried food. I also believe in having small but frequent meals. My rule of thumb is to stop when I am 80 per cent full. I also eat very slowly and do not gobble down my food.

Arnold Lim, 54

IT security consultant

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 66kg

INSTAGRAM @arnold.lck

EXERCISE REGIMEN After my disappointment from the collapse of the chain of California Fitness gyms some years ago, I now prefer the free exercise stations in parks. I engage in simple movements such as chin-ups, parallel bar dips, hanging leg raises to toe the bar, planks, push-ups and so on, focusing on form and listening to my body. For cardio, I do a 5km run on alternate days.

DIET I prefer simple food that is processed minimally. I eat mainly fruit, nuts, vegetables and white meat, and avoid white rice where possible. I love to indulge in hawker food, ice cream and chilli crab on cheat days, but I eat these in moderation. I largely abstain from alcohol and caffeine.