Hot bods

Text and photos by Thaddeus Ang

The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Sofia Mo, 21

University student

HEIGHT 1.6m WEIGHT 54kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I work out four to six times a week at Gymmboxx, clocking a four-day powerlifting programme each week. Whenever I have extra time, especially during my semester breaks, I try to dedicate an optional two days to rehabilitation and active recovery. I believe that consistency, diet and good rest are key to better recovery and performance.

DIET I am not particularly strict with what I consume, but I try to hit at least 100g of protein a day to help with muscle recovery. I eat anything and everything I want, but in moderation. To me, a "healthy" diet is not just for the body, but also the mind. That is why once in a while, I reward myself with a Mr Coconut drink, chocolate cake or bubble tea to keep my spirits up.

Cornelius Tang, 26

Content specialist

HEIGHT 1.74m WEIGHT 79kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I squat and deadlift twice a week. I also bench-press with different variations - changing up the grip, tempo and feet position - four times a week at Gymmboxx.

DIET I have been bulking recently to take part in a heavier weight class at powerlifting competitions, so I have to eat more calories than my maintenance phase to ensure I hit the desired protein intake. As I have a small appetite, I go for more calorie-dense food that provides more calories for the same amount of food. I also eat at least two servings of fruit and vegetables daily, which can be easily done by ordering a large serving of vegetables at my neighbourhood economy rice stall.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2022, with the headline Hot bods.

