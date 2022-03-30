Hot bods

Text and photos by Ong Wee Jin

Kelvin Seah, 30

Clinical research coordinator

HEIGHT 1.74m WEIGHT 69kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I used to be underweight. When I was 18, I decided to put in the effort to train. Now, I hit the gym four to five times a week for about 60 to 90 minutes each time. I start with a chest workout on Monday, followed by back, shoulders and arms on subsequent days of the week.

DIET I am quite lucky because it is easy for me to lose weight and hard for me to gain weight. I try not to eat sugary food and I have a high-protein diet that includes food like eggs, chicken breast or steak. Sometimes, I reward myself with a cheat meal like instant noodles. I try to drink two litres of water a day.

Veronica Yang, 39

Baker

HEIGHT 1.63m WEIGHT 53kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I got fatter during the circuit breaker, so I started exercising at home and installed a small home gym. In September last year, I started going to the gym proper. I go as often as I can, about six times a week. I exercise to keep myself mobile so that I can walk on my own even when I am old.

DIET When I started going to the gym, I started eating more to have the energy to lift. You can feel full just by eating non-processed food with the right amount of fat. I make sourdough bread - I eat it for breakfast every morning with a slab of peanut butter. I also eat fruit and dark chocolate at other times of the day. I enjoy bubble tea, but I try to consume it no more than once a month. I also drink about three litres of plain water a day.

