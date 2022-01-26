Adam Ho, 27

Boxing coach

HEIGHT 1.73m WEIGHT 64kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN To prepare for competitions, I exercise six times a week. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, I work on my technical skills in boxing. I usually do sprints to condition myself on Wednesdays and go for a long-distance run on Fridays.

On Saturdays, I lift weights to strengthen my upper body, core and lower body.

DIET My diet is relatively high in protein to aid recovery and high in carbohydrates to fuel my workouts. I can afford to eat high-carbohydrate meals as I move around a lot when training my clients and thus burn calories. My favourite thing to eat is a wrap with chicken, beans, mashed potatoes and green vegetables.

Emilya Idora, 22

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.57m WEIGHT 56kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do powerlifting, focusing on the three main lifts - squat, bench and deadlift - four times a week, together with hypertrophy work to help with the lifts. On my rest days, I do 30 minutes of cardio. I have also been involved in the performing arts - specifically, Malay dance - since I was 13. Dancing improves my stamina and endurance, which are crucial to strength training.

DIET I do not follow a strict diet. However, I try my best to hit my daily protein goals to help with muscle growth and recovery. As powerlifting requires a lot of energy, I ensure that I consume enough calories to fuel my training.