Hot bods

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Adam Ho, 27

Boxing coach

HEIGHT 1.73m WEIGHT 64kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN To prepare for competitions, I exercise six times a week. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, I work on my technical skills in boxing. I usually do sprints to condition myself on Wednesdays and go for a long-distance run on Fridays.

On Saturdays, I lift weights to strengthen my upper body, core and lower body.

DIET My diet is relatively high in protein to aid recovery and high in carbohydrates to fuel my workouts. I can afford to eat high-carbohydrate meals as I move around a lot when training my clients and thus burn calories. My favourite thing to eat is a wrap with chicken, beans, mashed potatoes and green vegetables.

Emilya Idora, 22

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.57m WEIGHT 56kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do powerlifting, focusing on the three main lifts - squat, bench and deadlift - four times a week, together with hypertrophy work to help with the lifts. On my rest days, I do 30 minutes of cardio. I have also been involved in the performing arts - specifically, Malay dance - since I was 13. Dancing improves my stamina and endurance, which are crucial to strength training.

DIET I do not follow a strict diet. However, I try my best to hit my daily protein goals to help with muscle growth and recovery. As powerlifting requires a lot of energy, I ensure that I consume enough calories to fuel my training.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2022, with the headline Hot bods. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top