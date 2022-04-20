Hot bods

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Alison Zhang, 33

Healthcare staff

HEIGHT 1.68m WEIGHT 53kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I practise 30 to 40 minutes of either vinyasa flow yoga or yin yoga almost every day.

Vinyasa flow is a yoga style consisting of one continuous movement, while yin yoga comprises stretches that target deep connective tissues. I enjoy yoga as it helps me find inner peace by building a connection between my body and mind, and also keeps me energised throughout my work day and life in general. Besides yoga, I take two-hour walks with my children to parks such as Bukit Timah Nature Reserve or Dairy Farm Nature Park on the weekends.

DIET I am on a balanced protein and carb intake diet. My usual proteins are beef and eggs. I eat low-carb food like sweet potatoes, potatoes or pumpkins. I try to control my sugar intake by avoiding sweet drinks or desserts. I drink lots of plain water.

Derrick Ong, 48

Accredited dietitian and founder of Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy

HEIGHT 1.67m WEIGHT 65kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I enjoy doing a variety of exercises. I hike, run and swim one to two times a week. I also do weight training at the gym, calisthenics and rock-climbing once a week. Due to a finger injury, I am doing more lower-body cardio exercises at the moment, but I hope to go back to my regular routine once I have fully recovered. Recently, I was a Manhunt Singapore 2021/22 finalist. I joined the competition because I wanted to show men in their 40s that it is possible to look good with a proper diet and exercise.

DIET My breakfast is a one-litre power smoothie consisting of two servings of fruit and two servings of raw vegetables (leafy and non-leafy) together with a scoop of unflavoured whey protein powder. Lunch and dinner are usually home-cooked meals of brown rice and a protein such as fish, chicken, seafood, tofu or egg, and vegetables. Before bed, I eat a bowl of Greek yogurt with passionfruit. I rarely eat deep-fried food, but I do indulge in dessert once a week or so. I share it with my friends.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2022, with the headline Hot bods. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top