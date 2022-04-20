Alison Zhang, 33

Healthcare staff

HEIGHT 1.68m WEIGHT 53kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I practise 30 to 40 minutes of either vinyasa flow yoga or yin yoga almost every day.

Vinyasa flow is a yoga style consisting of one continuous movement, while yin yoga comprises stretches that target deep connective tissues. I enjoy yoga as it helps me find inner peace by building a connection between my body and mind, and also keeps me energised throughout my work day and life in general. Besides yoga, I take two-hour walks with my children to parks such as Bukit Timah Nature Reserve or Dairy Farm Nature Park on the weekends.

DIET I am on a balanced protein and carb intake diet. My usual proteins are beef and eggs. I eat low-carb food like sweet potatoes, potatoes or pumpkins. I try to control my sugar intake by avoiding sweet drinks or desserts. I drink lots of plain water.

Derrick Ong, 48

Accredited dietitian and founder of Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy

HEIGHT 1.67m WEIGHT 65kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I enjoy doing a variety of exercises. I hike, run and swim one to two times a week. I also do weight training at the gym, calisthenics and rock-climbing once a week. Due to a finger injury, I am doing more lower-body cardio exercises at the moment, but I hope to go back to my regular routine once I have fully recovered. Recently, I was a Manhunt Singapore 2021/22 finalist. I joined the competition because I wanted to show men in their 40s that it is possible to look good with a proper diet and exercise.

DIET My breakfast is a one-litre power smoothie consisting of two servings of fruit and two servings of raw vegetables (leafy and non-leafy) together with a scoop of unflavoured whey protein powder. Lunch and dinner are usually home-cooked meals of brown rice and a protein such as fish, chicken, seafood, tofu or egg, and vegetables. Before bed, I eat a bowl of Greek yogurt with passionfruit. I rarely eat deep-fried food, but I do indulge in dessert once a week or so. I share it with my friends.