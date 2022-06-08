Lilin Chia, 26

Technology change manager

HEIGHT 1.6m WEIGHT 54kg

Leonard Thio, 30

Production engineer

HEIGHT 1.86m WEIGHT 77kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN We work out at the gym daily. I focus on chest workouts, while Lilin focuses on leg workouts. On top of that, we attend a weekly boxing technique class on Saturdays as well as a varying fitness class on Fridays, for example, spin or fitness boot camps. On Sundays, we go for runs of about 3 to 5km.

DIET We do meal preparation every Sunday for the upcoming week. It is difficult to hit our protein goals if we go for hawker fare. Some examples of food we prepare are quinoa, chicken breast and air-fried oyster mushrooms. We use frozen chicken, so Malaysia's chicken export ban will not affect our diet. On weekends, we may have a "cheat" meal, such as fast food, or drink some alcohol. But we still try to maintain a balanced diet. For example, we order bubble tea with zero added sugar.