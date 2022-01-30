Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

3. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (5) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

5. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

5. (9) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

6. (4) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

7. (-) Love And Other Words by Christina Lauren

7. (7) The Gift Of Everything by Lang Leav

8. (7) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

8. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

9. (-) Daughter Of The Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

10. (-) Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

NON-FICTION

1. (-) In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story edited by Sumiko Tan

2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

6. (4) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

7. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (6) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (10) Tip Of The Spear by Goh Yong Kiat

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

3. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (5) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

5. (5) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

6. (3) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

7. (8) Secrets Of Singapore: Chinatown by Catherine Nadira Tan

8. (7) Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! by David Walliams

9. (6) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.