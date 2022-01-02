Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

3. (4) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

4. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

5. (6) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (7) Dune by Frank Herbert

7. (3) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (7) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

9. (8) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

10. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (4) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (5) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

8. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

8. (2) The Food Of Singapore Malays by Khir Johari

9. (-) The House Of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden

10. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

4. (-) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

5. (6) Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! by David Walliams

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

7. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

8. (-) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

9. (9) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

10. (-) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #3: The Legend Of The Maze by Thea Stilton

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.