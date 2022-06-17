Friyay!: What to listen to

CONCERT

BILLIE EILISH SPECIAL ACOUSTIC SHOW AT TELEKOM FORUM BONN

A recording of the American singer-songwriter's show, which took place at the Telekom Forum in Germany on June 1, was uploaded to Telekom Electronic Beats' YouTube channel on Tuesday last week.

Together with her brother Finneas, Eilish opened the show with the song Everything I Wanted and then performed Billie Bossa Nova from her album Happier Than Ever (2021). She also sang acoustic versions of the tracks Bad Guy and When The Party's Over from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019).

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3xSIkO1

CONCERT

EVANESCENCE NOVA ROCK LIVE STREAM 2022

American rock band Evanescence performed last Thursday at this year's Nova Rock festival in Austria, and a recording of the show was uploaded to the band's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The five-person band - which include members Amy Lee and Troy McLawhorn - performed Broken Pieces Shine, from their album The Bitter Truth, released last year. They then launched into the spirited Made Of Stone, which is about being strong and refusing to play someone else's game.

Dressed in dark outfits, they also tackled the angst-ridden track Take Cover, which is about getting back at an egotistical and greedy person.

To watch the recording on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3zEphbC

MANDOPOP

RE-Turn

Bii

Having made his debut in 2010, Taiwanese singer Bii's seventh album RE-Turn is a homecoming of sorts, examining his past and looking to the future.

Opening track Parasite is the type of expressive ballad for which he is known. Its lyrics use the metaphor of a freeloader to describe a relationship with oneself, with lines such as "So we hurt and depend on each other/ To this day, I still don't understand".

The easy-listening Seeking Love captures the innocence of young love, while the tender Don't Blow Away explores a connection between a mother and son separated by circumstances.

The closing track, Unfinished Script, speaks of a story left incomplete after a break-up. But the song also hints that the singer's own journey is ongoing.