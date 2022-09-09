Friyay! What to listen to

CONCERT

ERIC CHOU ODYSSEY JOURNEY TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Taiwanese singer Eric Chou (right), known for hits such as How Have You Been? and Let's Not Be Friends Anymore, is holding two shows this weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The tour's name is inspired by Greek mythology and signifies that one has to go through thousands of trials to become a hero. Its theme song, Say Too Much, is an electronic hip-hop number about staying true to oneself in a world where everything one does seems to be wrong.

This will be Chou's first time performing on a 360-degree stage, for an audience of up to 10,000 each night. He held a concert here in 2018 at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo.

WHERE Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT Stadium

WHEN Saturday and Sunday, 8pm

ADMISSION $128 to $338 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg)

REALITY SHOW

CALL ME BY FIRE 2

Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire, which features male celebrities past the peak of their careers vying to be part of a boy band, has won fans over with its mix of nostalgia and powerful performances.

The show kicked off its second season on Aug 19, with 32 stars performing in groups of four in the first episode. At the time of writing, three episodes have been aired.

The first episode had some memorable performances.

Hong Kong star Jordan Chan, a returning contestant from the first season, gave a stirring performance of his 2001 ballad Next Half Of My Life while dressed in a flashy pink suit.

Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam, perched on a suspended platform, did a dramatic cover of the 2014 Cantopop song Love Is Not Easy, originally by Hong Kong singer Jinny Ng.

Singaporean singer Huang Yida delivered an emotional rendition of his 2005 hit That Girl Said To Me, while Taiwanese singer Richie Jen got the audience waving their hands in the air with his 1998 crowd-pleaser The Sad Pacific.

Call Me By Fire is the male version of hit Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, which ended its third season on Aug 5.

INFO To catch Call Me By Fire on YouTube, go to MangoTV Music Channel (www.youtube.com/c/ iamasinger).

POP

ALL ABOUT YOU

Ann Bai

4/5

Taiwanese singer Ann Bai - known for her soft, airy voice - has released her fourth album All About You, which is packed with tender ballads.

The song White, which is also Bai's favourite colour, speaks of an ideal state of love which involves understanding and is illuminating. One of the theme songs of Chinese drama series Game Changer (2021), the tranquil number shows off the unique qualities of her voice.

The lyrics of another notable track, All About You, were co-written by celebrated Taiwanese lyricist David Ke and Ashin, vocalist of Taiwanese rock band Mayday. It is a touching tale of unrequited love, with the narrator penning a song to a loved one. Here, too, Bai's distinctive vocals are perfect for expressing that haunting desire.

The love duet Sweet Spot, with Taiwan-born singer Tseng Kuo-hung, is another charmer with its retro beats and languid vibes.

Clearly, Bai knows her strengths and sticks to familiar ground here.