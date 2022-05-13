Curls bounce back in Egypt

"Shaggy", "messy", "unprofessional". Natural curls were once looked down upon in Egypt, where Western beauty standards favoured sleek, straight locks. Now, things are changing.

For Ms Rola Amer (above left) and Ms Sara Safwat, their curls were once a career-hindering nuisance. Now part of an aesthetic liberation movement sweeping the country in recent years, they own a curly hair salon that caters to women and men like them.

Speaking at Curly Studio, which became Egypt's first natural hair salon in 2018, Ms Amer said she used to spend hours straightening her bouncy curls.

"Curly hair takes a lot longer to cut than straight hair," she said, meticulously snipping her way through a client's curly mane in an affluent suburb of Cairo. Three hours later, she can finally show the result to her client, and both are delighted as the salon buzzes around them.

It is a far cry from Ms Amer's own experience a few years ago. "If I ever left my hair curly, I'd feel shaggy, like I wasn't taking care of myself," she said.

The obsession with straight hair, rooted in what Ms Safwat calls "false beauty ideals", compelled generations of women to burn their hair to a crisp using chemical treatments. She recalls that, before she became a hairdresser, she would often be asked in job interviews: "Will you be coming in to work like this?"

But things began to change. In the early 2000s, Lebanese singer Myriam Fares was one of the first curly-haired icons in the Middle East. Black women in the United States were increasingly embracing their curls in a natural hair-care movement. Many of the biggest brands built by black women at the time would eventually find their way onto the shelves of curly salons in Cairo.

"There has been a real social movement," said Ms Doaa Gawish. In 2016, she launched a Facebook group called The Hair Addict to help women give their hair a break from harsh chemicals and blow dryers. Within months, the online forum had grown from 5,000 to more than 80,000 members. Two years later, she launched her eponymous haircare company.

With a population of 103 million, Egypt now has about 500,000 salons. Natural hair influencer Mariam Ashraf (right) has seen the market's potential first-hand. Only a hobby at first, her Instagram videos quickly became "a real source of income". "Brands are contacting me more and more to showcase curly hair products," says the 26-year-old, who has more than 90,000 followers. "And now modelling agencies are contacting me for advertisements."