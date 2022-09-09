Friyay!: What to eat

REVOLVER

RESTAURANT TURNS ONE WITH GREATEST HITS MENU

The Indian grill restaurant in Tras Street may be just a year old, but it has already made a big bang in the food scene with its bold and inventive dishes. They are cooked on an open fire or in a tandoor, resulting in intoxicating smoky flavours that are enhanced with spices.

To celebrate its first birthday, Revolver is offering a Greatest Hits menu of its most popular dishes in September.

There are two dinner menus - the six-course Discovery Menu ($149 a person) and the eight-course Experience Menu ($199 a person). The smaller menu includes dishes such as Grilled Courgette Flowers Stuffed With Prawn Balchao, Fresh Paneer With Tomato Espuma and Kurobuta Pork Belly Vindaloo. The other menu has all that plus two more items - Rock Lobster Manchurian and Wagyu Scotch Eggs Topped With Caviar.

Both menus end the savoury courses with Parmesan Kulchette With Malabar Crab, which you must leave room for. Kulchettes are chef Saurabh Udinia's mini versions of kulcha flatbreads that he stuffs with all sorts of delicious ingredients. They are a highlight of every meal at Revolver.

Lunch is a simpler five-course menu ($99 a person) with dishes such as Golden Pomfret With Goan Risotto and Quail With Black Garlic Yoghurt. You can top up with a la carte orders such as Prawns "Koliwada" Tempura ($28) and Kurobuta Pork Chop ($69).

WHERE: 56 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar OPEN: Thursdays to Sundays, 11.45am to 2.30pm, Wednesdays to Sundays, 6 to 10.30pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays INFO: For reservations, go to str.sg/wzaz or call 6223-2812

DIAMOND KITCHEN

PROMOTIONS TO CELEBRATE ITS 10TH YEAR

This Chinese restaurant, which opened in Laguna Park 10 years ago, is celebrating its milestone with special menus and promotions.

It now has a second branch at Singapore Science Park and both outlets have launched an ongoing offer of three mud crabs for $49.90. Each weighs about 500g and you can order them for takeaway as long as your bill hits at least $80.

The crabs can be cooked in one of 20 ways, including the restaurant's signature Gan Xiang, which involves using an aromatic blend of herbs and spices that includes curry powder, lemongrass, dried chillies and fermented soya bean paste. Other popular cooking styles are Ginger And Onion, Creamy and Black Pepper Crab.

There is also an All-Stars Menu comprising five of the restaurant's most popular dishes.

Priced at $85 (for three or four people) and $155 (for six to eight people), the dishes are Salted Egg Sotong, Champagne Pork, Brinjal Claypot, Superior Stock Clam Bee Hoon, and Pumpkin & Ginkgo Yam Pasta. That lala clam beehoon, with its delicious and peppery broth, has been my go-to dish here since day one. Ten years on, it is still a winner.

WHERE: 01-22/23 Laguna Park, 5000F Marine Parade Road; and 01-01 Oasis, 87 Science Park Drive MRT: Tanah Merah; Kent Ridge OPEN: 11am to 2.30pm and 5.30 to 11pm daily; 11am to 2.30pm and 5.30 to 10.30pm daily INFO: Call 6448-0629; 6464-0410

OSTERIA MOZZA

ITALIAN EATERY OPENS FOR LUNCH

The Italian restaurant is now open for lunch, which means that pizzas are on the menu. Helmed by American chef Nancy Silverton, the restaurant made a comeback in May at Hilton Singapore Orchard after closing at Marina Bay Sands in 2018, but was open only for dinner until September.

The lunch menu does not have mains, but you can choose from eight pizzas. There are also sections for antipasti, pasta, dessert and a mozzarella bar.

I try three pizzas and my top pick is Meat Lover ($45) because it has so many things I like - bacon, salami, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato and mozzarella. Every bite yields a different combination of flavours, so your palate never gets bored. If you have to order a second pizza, Funghi Misti ($36) - with toppings of mushrooms as well as fontina and tallegio cheeses - is great too.

Two pizzas are enough to feed four persons, especially since you are likely to eat up the crust, which tastes really good. Chef Silverton has reportedly been improving on the dough recipe and the current version is now used in all Mozza restaurants around the world. The crust is flavourful and chewy with a light crisp, and I cannot stop nibbling on it.

Other than pizzas, Nancy's Chopped Salad ($26) is another lunch exclusive. It comprises iceberg lettuce, radicchio, red onion, salami, cherry tomatoes and chickpeas dressed in oregano vinaigrette and provolone cheese.

Leave room for dessert. Rosemary Olive Oil Cakes ($20), which comes with olive oil gelato and fried rosemary, is a favourite of mine because it is more savoury than sweet - which is how I like my pastries. Butterscotch Budino ($20) is sweeter, but has a savoury side. The Maldon sea salt sprinkled on the pudding helps too.

WHERE: Level 5 Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard OPEN: Mondays to Saturdays, noon to 2.30pm, 5 to 10.30pm. Closed on Sundays INFO: For reservations, go to str.sg/wzaV or call 6831-6271