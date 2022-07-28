Heartland birthday bash

Tanks made of used tyres are decorated with Singapore flags at East Village mall in Bedok Road.

They are on display to commemorate the nation’s 57th birthday next month. This year, National Day celebrations will extend into the heartland with carnivals featuring performances and exhibitions.

On Aug 7, the Red Lions will perform free-fall jumps over the area beside Bishan MRT and opposite Ghim Moh Market. On Aug 9, the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s F-16s, Chinooks and Apache helicopters will do a Fighter Island Flypast over the heartland.

There will also be fireworks in the evening at five locations – next to Ang Mo Kio Library, the former Tampines Junior College, Woodlands Stadium, Jurong West Stadium and Bedok Stadium.

For more information, go to www.ndp.gov.sg/heartlands