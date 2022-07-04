Must-reads

Updated
Published
4 min ago

THE BIG STORY 

S’poreans plan to travel despite Omicron surge 

Many places, such as Britain, Europe and Australia, are seeing higher Covid-19 case numbers,  with the surge linked to the newer and more transmissible Omicron sub-variants.  Singapore is also seeing a rise in cases.  But travel industry players said that Singaporeans have not been deterred by such disruptions.

WORLD 

Sri Lankans hit by two-week suspension of fuel supply 

Sri Lanka’s tourism-reliant, heavily indebted and import-dependent economy was battered by the pandemic as well as a slew of ill-advised policies last year. The empty coffers have left the country unable to import fuel, food and medicine. Now, a suspension of  fuel supply for two weeks is  making lives even harder.

SINGAPORE 

Eldercare centres finding  new ways to stay relevant

New features like interactive games and digital devices not only help to keep eldercare centres relevant but also offer a glimpse of how they can navigate a manpower crunch that will worsen with time.  Such centres will play an increasingly important role in Singapore’s new preventive health strategy, with their numbers set to double to 220 by 2025.

SINGAPORE 

Residents welcome extension of smoking ban

The smoking ban in public areas has been extended to cover  more places as part of efforts to curb the habit and combat second-hand smoke.  From July 1, those caught smoking at all public parks, some water sites and 10 recreational beaches could be fined up to $1,000.  Residents welcomed the move. 

BUSINESS 

Discourse on remote work still lagging here: Lawyers 

The stage of discourse on remote work here is lagging behind some countries and rules that protect workers and employers still need  to be set, say lawyers.  One thing is for certain: Singapore will not enact legislation but will instead fall back on a set of guidelines, planned  for release by policymakers, employers and unions in 2024.

LIFE

Dino park, comic among fun activities for kids this week

Parents looking for fun things to do with their children can consider the new Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, which opened at Marina Square mall last Friday and runs till Sept 25. Or check out the sequel to the Amazing Ash & Superhero Ah Ma graphic novel. It introduces young readers to the topics of ageing and dementia.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 04, 2022, with the headline Must-reads. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top