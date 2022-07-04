THE BIG STORY

Many places, such as Britain, Europe and Australia, are seeing higher Covid-19 case numbers, with the surge linked to the newer and more transmissible Omicron sub-variants. Singapore is also seeing a rise in cases. But travel industry players said that Singaporeans have not been deterred by such disruptions.

WORLD

Sri Lanka’s tourism-reliant, heavily indebted and import-dependent economy was battered by the pandemic as well as a slew of ill-advised policies last year. The empty coffers have left the country unable to import fuel, food and medicine. Now, a suspension of fuel supply for two weeks is making lives even harder.

SINGAPORE

New features like interactive games and digital devices not only help to keep eldercare centres relevant but also offer a glimpse of how they can navigate a manpower crunch that will worsen with time. Such centres will play an increasingly important role in Singapore’s new preventive health strategy, with their numbers set to double to 220 by 2025.

SINGAPORE

The smoking ban in public areas has been extended to cover more places as part of efforts to curb the habit and combat second-hand smoke. From July 1, those caught smoking at all public parks, some water sites and 10 recreational beaches could be fined up to $1,000. Residents welcomed the move.

BUSINESS

The stage of discourse on remote work here is lagging behind some countries and rules that protect workers and employers still need to be set, say lawyers. One thing is for certain: Singapore will not enact legislation but will instead fall back on a set of guidelines, planned for release by policymakers, employers and unions in 2024.

LIFE

Parents looking for fun things to do with their children can consider the new Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, which opened at Marina Square mall last Friday and runs till Sept 25. Or check out the sequel to the Amazing Ash & Superhero Ah Ma graphic novel. It introduces young readers to the topics of ageing and dementia.