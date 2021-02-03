No fishy business

Dried fish being displayed for sale by a street vendor (above) and being prepared to be made into fish products in Lhok Seudu, Aceh Besar, Indonesia. According to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there is expectation that the distribution of vaccines in the country will boost the recovery of its economy, including the fishery and marine sectors.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
