Next K-wave? C-dramas, celebrities like Zhang Linghe draw foreign fans

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Chinese actor Zhang Linghe walking past fans outside a hotel in Hengdian, China, on Oct 23.

HENGDIAN, China – For more than 20 days, rain or shine, Thai fan Thammarawee Lin joined other overseas admirers outside a hotel in eastern China, phones trained on the entrance for actor Zhang Linghe to emerge.

Chinese heartthrob Zhang, known for his towering height and boyish features, has rocketed to international fame with his recent hit series Pursuit of Jade, part of a growing wave of Chinese dramas, or C-dramas, capturing the hearts of overseas watchers like Lin.

The booming popularity of C-dramas is also fuelling a new kind of tourism industry in Hengdian, as businesses cash in on foreign fans travelling to China’s Hollywood, hoping for a glimpse of their favourite celebrities.

Pressed against barricades decorated with his posters, Zhang’s fans reserved their spots outside the hotel a day in advance with colourful stools to ensure the best view.

The hotel sits near Hengdian’s massive film set complex, a sprawl of replica historical Chinese palaces, old Hong Kong streets and temples that serve as the stage for many period dramas and movies.

Industry insiders have taken to leaking – or selling – filming schedules and locations on social media, sending fans thronging to places like the hotel where Zhang was getting his hair and make-up done.

Lin admitted she had spent “too much” money – about 5,000 yuan (S$965) – on flights from Bangkok and a hotel room in Hengdian to see Zhang.

“If we didn’t truly love him, there’s no way we’d be doing this,” the 46-year-old freelance translator told AFP, clutching photocards and badges featuring the actor.

“The sun might come out in a bit, but we’ll still be waiting for him.”

Thai fan Thammarawee Lin camping out outside a hotel in Hengdian on Oct 22 to secure a spot to see Chinese actor Zhang Linghe the following day. PHOTO: AFP

Fan-based tourism

Businesses in Hengdian have jumped on the growing C-drama popularity by offering services tailored to foreign fans chasing celebrities.

Li, the founder of one such business, told AFP his services include providing fans with itineraries to spot their favourite stars, arranging private transportation and wake-up calls to keep customers on schedule.

He also takes fans hiking up a mountain from where they can spot Zhang filming his new period drama.

“We’ll hand them a camera with a heavy telephoto lens so they can experience what it’s like to shoot from high up,” he told AFP.

Zhang Linghe fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him outside a hotel in Hengdian on Oct 23. PHOTO: AFP

Li said his customers come from countries including South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

While the popularity of South Korean dramas (K-dramas) has soared overseas from the late 1990s, experts told AFP that C-dramas are rapidly catching up.

The Early Spring, a Chinese contemporary romance series, debuted at number two on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list in August, while Zhang’s historical drama Pursuit of Jade hit number six the week it debuted in March.

In Singapore, where Pursuit of Jade was Netflix’s top-ranked drama for a week in April, ministers have jumped on its popularity to reference the show in speeches and made TikTok videos with its soundtrack.

Next K-wave?

While K-dramas currently have a more established “global profile”, having helped drive the so-called “Hallyu”, or Korean cultural wave, C-dramas are “certainly reaching more international viewers, particularly in Asia”, said Pan Wang from Australia’s University of New South Wales.

It will, however, take some time for C-dramas to “reach to the scale of the K-dramas”, Wang told AFP.

“China has its own advantages, including a large production industry, a very wide range of genres and a substantial potential audience, and also government support for international distribution,” Wang said.

But obstacles including “strict censorship” in China “may limit the stories that could be told”, she added.

Malaysian student Adelise Lee has seen Zhang about 25 times but still decided to visit Hengdian for the fourth time to see him once more.

Lee, who is studying in Hubei, has spotted around 10 Chinese stars this trip, rushing from one film set to the next and dining at celebrity-owned restaurants in the town.

She was once fixated on K-dramas but said she now finds their plots too predictable and “similar” compared to C-dramas.

“A lot of people are saying they are getting bored of (K-dramas),” Lee said.

Malaysian student Adelise Lee (left) at a restaurant owned by Chinese actor He Yu in Hengdian on Oct 22. PHOTO: AFP

C-drama genres have greater variety, she added, and can feature more assertive female protagonists, or fantasy stories based on Chinese folklore.

Thai fan Lin held up two phones towards the hotel door, telling AFP she was livestreaming Zhang’s exit for people back home.

As Zhang finally emerged wearing a black leather jacket with his hair styled in a traditional bun, his ecstatic fans erupted in support.

“We missed you Zhang Linghe!” the fans shouted, as the actor was whisked into a waiting car.

“We are rooting for you!” AFP