New unauthorised biography on Anthony Bourdain draws criticism

After Anthony Bourdain took his life in a French hotel room in 2018, his close friends and family closed ranks against the swarm of media inquiries and stayed largely silent, especially about his final days.
That silence continued until 2021, when many in his inner circle were interviewed for the documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, and for Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography.
The two works showed a more complex side of Bourdain, who had become increasingly conflicted about his success and had, in his last two years, made his relationship with Italian actor Asia Argento his primary focus.
But neither directly addressed how messy his life had become before he hanged himself at age 61.
On Oct 11, Simon & Schuster will publish what it calls the first unauthorised biography of the writer.
Down And Out In Paradise: The Life Of Anthony Bourdain is filled with fresh, intimate details, including raw, anguished texts from the days before his death, such as his final exchanges with Argento and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, his wife of 11 years who by the time they separated in 2016, had become his confidante.
“I hate my fans too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to Busia-Bourdain in one of their near-daily text exchanges. “I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”
Drawing on more than 80 interviews, and files, texts and e-mails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop, journalist Charles Leerhsen traces Bourdain’s life. He said in an interview that he wanted to write a book without the dutiful sheen of “an official Bourdain product”.
Indeed, he portrays a man who at the end of his life was isolated, injecting steroids, drinking to the point of blackout and visiting prostitutes, and had all but vanished from his 11-year-old daughter’s life.
The book has already drawn fire from Bourdain’s family and closest friends. His brother, Mr Christopher Bourdain, sent Simon & Schuster two e-mails in August calling the book hurtful and defamatory fiction.
The publisher’s vice-president and senior counsel Felice Javit responded with an e-mail: “With all due respect, we disagree that the material in the book contains defamatory information, and we stand by our forthcoming publication.”
Leerhsen said many in Bourdain’s inner circle refused to speak with him, in part because Bourdain’s long-time agent Kim Witherspoon told them not to. Such resistance helped open other doors. He added that some were moved to speak by their anger over the damage Bourdain had done to his daughter.
One person who has not pushed back is his wife, Busia-Bourdain, who controls his estate. The book’s most revealing material comes from files and messages pulled from Bourdain’s phone and laptop, both of which are part of the estate.
Leerhsen would not say whether he interviewed Busia-Bourdain, but she is quoted in parts of the book. She would not comment for this story.
Chef Eric Ripert, a close friend who found Bourdain dead, said he did not provide information for the book, although he has read it.
He found many inaccuracies, but was surprised that it contained intimate details from those days in France that he had told only to a few people.
The book starts with Bourdain’s early years and his relationship with his first wife, Nancy Putkoski, who Leerhsen said was a helpful source.
It delves deeply into Bourdain’s relationship with Argento. The two were involved for about two years in a tumultuous relationship that, Leerhsen writes, Bourdain seemed willing to do anything to preserve.
“I find myself being hopelessly in love with this woman,” he wrote to his wife.
Bourdain spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Argento, providing financial support for her, her two children and sometimes her friends, according to the book.
Leerhsen exchanged a few e-mails with Argento, who quoted Oscar Wilde to him: “It is always Judas who writes the biography.”
In an e-mail to the Times, Argento said she had not read the book, adding: “I wrote clearly to this man that he could not publish anything I said to him.”
The book offers a theory about why Bourdain killed himself.
Two days before Bourdain died, he joined Ripert for a meal at JY’s, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant owned by an old friend, chef Jean-Yves Schillinger. After the meal, the three men headed to Freiburg for late-night beers. Schillinger said Bourdain was welcomed like the star that he was, and seemed his old self.
Leerhsen asserts that after that trip, Bourdain saw the cost of his demanding emotional pursuit of Argento.
“I think at the very end, in the last days and hours, he realised what he had become,” Leerhsen said. “I don’t respect him killing himself, but he did realise and he did ultimately know he didn’t want to be that person he had become.” NYTIMES