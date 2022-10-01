New unauthorised biography on Anthony Bourdain draws criticism

After Anthony Bourdain took his life in a French hotel room in 2018, his close friends and family closed ranks against the swarm of media inquiries and stayed largely silent, especially about his final days.

That silence continued until 2021, when many in his inner circle were interviewed for the documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, and for Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography.

The two works showed a more complex side of Bourdain, who had become increasingly conflicted about his success and had, in his last two years, made his relationship with Italian actor Asia Argento his primary focus.

But neither directly addressed how messy his life had become before he hanged himself at age 61.

On Oct 11, Simon & Schuster will publish what it calls the first unauthorised biography of the writer.

Down And Out In Paradise: The Life Of Anthony Bourdain is filled with fresh, intimate details, including raw, anguished texts from the days before his death, such as his final exchanges with Argento and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, his wife of 11 years who by the time they separated in 2016, had become his confidante.

“I hate my fans too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to Busia-Bourdain in one of their near-daily text exchanges. “I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”

Drawing on more than 80 interviews, and files, texts and e-mails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop, journalist Charles Leerhsen traces Bourdain’s life. He said in an interview that he wanted to write a book without the dutiful sheen of “an official Bourdain product”.

Indeed, he portrays a man who at the end of his life was isolated, injecting steroids, drinking to the point of blackout and visiting prostitutes, and had all but vanished from his 11-year-old daughter’s life.

The book has already drawn fire from Bourdain’s family and closest friends. His brother, Mr Christopher Bourdain, sent Simon & Schuster two e-mails in August calling the book hurtful and defamatory fiction.

The publisher’s vice-president and senior counsel Felice Javit responded with an e-mail: “With all due respect, we disagree that the material in the book contains defamatory information, and we stand by our forthcoming publication.”

Leerhsen said many in Bourdain’s inner circle refused to speak with him, in part because Bourdain’s long-time agent Kim Witherspoon told them not to. Such resistance helped open other doors. He added that some were moved to speak by their anger over the damage Bourdain had done to his daughter.

One person who has not pushed back is his wife, Busia-Bourdain, who controls his estate. The book’s most revealing material comes from files and messages pulled from Bourdain’s phone and laptop, both of which are part of the estate.

Leerhsen would not say whether he interviewed Busia-Bourdain, but she is quoted in parts of the book. She would not comment for this story.